Stream Flipp Dinero's Debut Album "LOVE FOR GUALA" Ft. Kodak Black, Lil Baby, & More

Fresh off the release of his single "How I Move" last week featuring Lil Baby, Flipp Dinero has dropped his debut album LOVE FOR GUALA. Following up his 2017 EP The Guala Way and after signing with DJ Khaled's record label, We The Best Music Group, in 2018, Flipp has assembled 13-tracks in this extensive body of work, including his 2018 monstorus hit "Leave Me Alone." Along with Lil Baby, the stacked project includes features from Kodak Black, Rich The Kid, and Jay Critch. According to a press release for the album, the term "Guala" doubles as an acronym for "God’s Unique Accolade Life Acquired."

Flipp wanted to ease listeners into the immense depth that the project holds. "I sequenced the project with intent," he indicated. "I try to give fans what they want before I give them what they need… there’s a transition from hood sounds to a more universal sound: it starts with songs from the street, then love songs, to ending with songs about growth and being a man.”

To celebrate the release of the album, Flipp also dropped a video for the track "Westside."

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. How I Move (feat. Lil Baby)

3. Fritolays (feat. Jay Critch)

4. Looking at Me (feat. Rich The Kid)

5. If I Tell You

6. Shawty Do You

7. Take A Lil’ Time

8. Not Too Many

9. Westside

10. Hills

11. Perry

12. Leave Me Alone

13. Till im Gone (feat. Kodak Black)