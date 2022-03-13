mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream "Feels Like" From Lucky Daye's New "Candydrip" Album

Hayley Hynes
March 13, 2022 17:01
Lucky Daye/Spotify

Feels Like
Lucky Daye

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Lucky Daye's record includes appearances from Smino, Lil Durk, and Chiiild.


R&B lovers definitely got their fill this New Music Friday, thanks to new arrivals from the likes of Shenseea, Mariah the Scientist, and, of course, Lucky Daye, who shared a 17-track project called Candydrip

Among the record's titles are "God Body" featuring Smino, "NWA" with Lil Durk, and "Compassion" featuring Chiiild. Solo standouts include "Candy Drip," "Used To Be," and our personal favourite, "Feels Like," which is sure to get you in a feel-good mood as we head into the upcoming spring season.

"I could see me in your new apartment / I could see three two kid departments / Must be hell how we keep it sparkin' / See you doin' well and you still ain't lost it / Every single line, say you wanna cross it," the New Orleans native sings over the vibey beat.

Stream "Feels Like" below, and let us know what you think of Lucky Daye's brand new Candydrip in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could see me in your new apartment
I could see three two kid departments
Must be hell how we keep it sparkin'
See you doin' well and you still ain't lost it
Every single line, say you wanna cross it

