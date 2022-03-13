Stream "Feels Like" From Lucky Daye's New "Candydrip" Album

R&B lovers definitely got their fill this New Music Friday, thanks to new arrivals from the likes of Shenseea, Mariah the Scientist, and, of course, Lucky Daye, who shared a 17-track project called Candydrip.

Among the record's titles are "God Body" featuring Smino, "NWA" with Lil Durk, and "Compassion" featuring Chiiild. Solo standouts include "Candy Drip," "Used To Be," and our personal favourite, "Feels Like," which is sure to get you in a feel-good mood as we head into the upcoming spring season.

"I could see me in your new apartment / I could see three two kid departments / Must be hell how we keep it sparkin' / See you doin' well and you still ain't lost it / Every single line, say you wanna cross it," the New Orleans native sings over the vibey beat.

Stream "Feels Like" below, and let us know what you think of Lucky Daye's brand new Candydrip in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I could see me in your new apartment

I could see three two kid departments

Must be hell how we keep it sparkin'

See you doin' well and you still ain't lost it

Every single line, say you wanna cross it