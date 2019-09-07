Stream Eric Bellinger And K Camp's New Single "Moist"

Eric Bellinger’s next project, Saved By The Bellinger, will be hitting streaming services later this month on September 27th, but his newest track his here now. "Moist" is a club banger perfect for the tail end of summer. Bellinger’s verses and hook are flooded with explicitly sexual bars, aptly matching the title of the song. Bellinger is also joined by K Camp for this one. Camp comes in with a second verse that’s fairly straight forward with basic songwriting; however, it does fill the rapper void the song would be lacking without him. He mostly raps about cars, women, money, and being, “the one coming with them racks dummy/ Big carrots on me like bugs bunny.”

While it could do without the “when’s the last time you heard a hit like this” line that’s repeated six times to open the track, Bellinger’s newest effort is fun, boasts an infectious club beat, and is worth checking out.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve been meaning to make you moist

Fiending to make some noise

Willing to spend the night

So it can just be you and me