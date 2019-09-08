Stream EarthGang's "Top Down" Off New Album "Mirrorland"

Mirrorland’s tracklist is a run-down of hot new tracks. EarthGang’s best project yet has many highlights, but “Top Down” is definitely one worthy of many listens. The chorus is so virally infectious that anyone in earshot will be hooked into EarthGang’s sound and vocally weave in and out of the inflections presented with the end of each bar along with Johnny Venus. The string and bass-led instrumental is as beautiful as any production on the album.

Bars like “On that white just like Othello,” and “Ben-10 with the bustdown,” show off both EarthGang’s impressive wordplay, Rolodex of pop culture references and gift keen listeners with a laugh. While the verses only loosely tie in with the theme of riding in Atlanta with the top down, they match the chorus’ energy which brings the song together as a complete package. If you haven’t gotten around to giving Mirrorland a listen, now is the time. Check out “Top Down” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Top down (Yeah)

And I'm floatin' through the city, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Watch out (On the run)

Deputy out to get me, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah