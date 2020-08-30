Stream Disclosure's New Album "Energy" Featuring Slowthai, Aminé & More

Electronic music duo Disclosure, consisting of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, released a new album this week titled Energy. The album features Syd, Khalid, slowthai, Aminé, and more.

The duo spoke with NME about releasing an album during the coronavirus pandemic, earlier this week: “It does feel strange to make an album of club music when all the clubs are closed… But after a few months of delaying, we realized this was a perfect time to release an album called Energy which has a lot of positive messages about strength and courage," Guy explained. “OK, we finished it in November so we didn’t make it intentionally for a pandemic, but it does work well.”

Rappers slowthai and Aminé are featured on the LP's third single, "My High." The track was released with an accompanying music video earlier this summer.

Tracklist:

"Watch Your Step"

"Lavender"

"My High"

"Who Knew?"

"Douha (Mali Mali)"

"Fractal (Interlude)"

"Ce n’est pas"

"ENERGY"

"Thinking ‘Bout You"

"Birthday"

"Reverie"

"Ecstasy"

"Tondo"

"Expressing What Matters"

"Etran"

"Get Close"

"Know Your Worth"

"Talk"

"Birthday (Disclosure VIP Remix)"

"Birthday (MJ Cole Remix)"