Stream Chanel West Coast's New Single "I Be Like"

If you’re going to listen to this new Chanel West Coast song, skip right to the video. It’s in its absurdity that "I Be Like" finds its humor and enjoyability. The Ridiculousness cohost raps about police breaking down her door while she rocks a pink cowgirl hat. To her credit, the flow change in the opening verse is a solid way to keep listeners from losing interest too soon; however, the songwriting here is not memorable. It isn’t until Dax’s verse halfway into the track where that aspect of the song starts to get more interesting.

Dax pops up into the video by waking up out of a deep sleep, ironically similar to what many listeners may be experiencing at the same time. Dax brings a sped-up flow to the track that might just draw in anyone losing interest by this point. The track concludes with a final repeat of the catchy Chanel West Coast sung hook.

Quotable Lyrics

La Di Da It’s finna be a good day

Bitches Siamese and they go both ways

I ain't Simon but you know they finna do what I say (Meow)

That’s the kitty so you know I’m getting laid