Stream Camila Cabello's Sophomore Album "Romance"

On Friday, Camila Cabello dropped her highly anticipated sophomore record, Romance. It's a fourteen track effort that comes equipped with a handful of already successful singles: “Señorita," “Liar,” "Shameless," "Cry For Me," "Easy," and "Living Proof" all find there way onto Romance.

Chris Willman of Variety describes the direction Cabello heads in by saying she, "takes cues from her friend Taylor Swift in working in a distinctly more confessional mode, but still has bops and blockbusters in mind." There's a noticable DaBaby feature on the track "My Oh My" that's worth checking out.

You'll be able to catch Cabello on The Romance Tour across the United States Starting in July 2020. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Stream the album and check out the full tracklist for Romance below.

“Shameless”

“Living Proof”

“Should’ve Said It”

“My Oh My” feat. DaBaby

“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes

“Liar”

“Bad Kind of Butterflies”

“Easy”

“Feel It Twice”

“Dream of You”

“Cry for Me”

“This Love”

“Used To This”

“First Man”