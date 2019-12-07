mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Camila Cabello's Sophomore Album "Romance"

Cole Blake
December 07, 2019 13:51
137 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Romance
Camila Cabello

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Camila Cabello's sophomore album is out now.


On Friday, Camila Cabello dropped her highly anticipated sophomore record, Romance. It's a fourteen track effort that comes equipped with a handful of already successful singles: “Señorita," “Liar,” "Shameless," "Cry For Me," "Easy," and "Living Proof" all find there way onto Romance

Chris Willman of Variety describes the direction Cabello heads in by saying she, "takes cues from her friend Taylor Swift in working in a distinctly more confessional mode, but still has bops and blockbusters in mind." There's a noticable DaBaby feature on the track "My Oh My" that's worth checking out.

You'll be able to catch Cabello on The Romance Tour across the United States Starting in July 2020. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here.

Stream the album and check out the full tracklist for Romance below.

“Shameless”
“Living Proof”
“Should’ve Said It”
“My Oh My” feat. DaBaby
“Señorita” with Shawn Mendes
“Liar”
“Bad Kind of Butterflies”
“Easy”
“Feel It Twice”
“Dream of You”
“Cry for Me”
“This Love”
“Used To This”
“First Man”

Camila Cabello romance album DaBaby Shawn Mendes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Stream Camila Cabello's Sophomore Album "Romance"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject