mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Camila Cabello's Newest Single "Living Proof"

Cole Blake
November 16, 2019 14:54
227 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Living Proof
Camila Cabello

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
2 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Camila Cabello's next album is almost here.


Camila Cabello released a new single for her upcoming sophomore album Romance. "Living Proof" is an upbeat, swooning love song with plenty of changing vocal patterns and fun lyrics. Cabello makes a number of religious references as well. There are lines with "Hallelujah" and "God" sprinkled throughout. 

So far, Cabello has also released the singles “Shameless.” “Liar,” “Cry for Me” and “Easy.” As announced on her Twitter, she'll be kicking off "The Romance Tour," which she describes as "the most magical tour yet... A night of being in our FEELS AND EMOTIONS HELL YEAH," in 2020. Romance is scheduled to release on December 6th. Check out "Living Proof" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine
Show your demons, and I might show you mine
One at a time, yeah, yeah, what are you hidin'?
What a design, yeah, yeah, I wanna dive in

Camila Cabello romance single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stream Camila Cabello's Newest Single "Living Proof"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject