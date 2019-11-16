Stream Camila Cabello's Newest Single "Living Proof"

Camila Cabello released a new single for her upcoming sophomore album Romance. "Living Proof" is an upbeat, swooning love song with plenty of changing vocal patterns and fun lyrics. Cabello makes a number of religious references as well. There are lines with "Hallelujah" and "God" sprinkled throughout.

So far, Cabello has also released the singles “Shameless.” “Liar,” “Cry for Me” and “Easy.” As announced on her Twitter, she'll be kicking off "The Romance Tour," which she describes as "the most magical tour yet... A night of being in our FEELS AND EMOTIONS HELL YEAH," in 2020. Romance is scheduled to release on December 6th. Check out "Living Proof" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Countin' freckles, as they run down your spine

Show your demons, and I might show you mine

One at a time, yeah, yeah, what are you hidin'?

What a design, yeah, yeah, I wanna dive in