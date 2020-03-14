Stream Big Freedia's "Louder" EP

New Orleans bounce rapper Big Freedia is back today with a new EP titled Louder.

The follow up to 2018’s 3rd Ward Bounce EP contains just 5 songs, including the title track “Louder,” which samples the 1990 Snap! single “The Power.” Meanwhile, guest appearances come from The Soul Rebels, Kesha, Icona Pop and Lil Aaron.

Speaking on the project, Big Freedia said: "It’s about being Loud and Proud of who you are and celebrating your unique style and identity."

Out now, fans can stream the project via anyone of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Pipe That f. Icona Pop & The Soul Rebels

2. Chasing Rainbows f. Kesha

3. Louder f. Icona Pop

4. She Tipsy

5. GTFOMF f. Lil Aaron