Stream Bazzi's Freshman Mixtape "Soul Searching" Featuring 21 Savage & 6LACK

Bazzi's wave is incoming. With solid collaborations from the likes of 21 Savage and 6LACK and millions upon millions of streams in the bag, it shouldn't be long before Bazzi enters the conversation of leading male soloists. While Soul Searching might not be genre-defining work from the newcomer, Bazzi's mixtape debut is in the very least, a unique and stirring combination of hip-hop, R&B in the mold a pop record.

Released through the shared partnership of iamcosmic and Atlantic Records, Soul Searching was enhanced coming out the gate, by a series of well-constructed music videos, the last of which was shot in Mexico City on a big-league budget. After garnering the prestigious "Artist You Need To Know" disclaimer from Rolling Stone magazine, perhaps it's time the rest of the world caught up to Bazzi's ingenuity. Check out the 11-song sampler and hit us with your thoughts.

Soul Searching

1. Humble Beginnings

2. Soul Searching

3. No Way!

4. Fallin feat. 6LACK

5. Can We Go Back To Bed?

6. Live Forever

7. I.F.L.Y

8. Focus feat 21 savage

9. Paradise

10. Conversations With Myself

11. Who Am I?

