Stream Bari's New Mixtape "Neva Look Back"

Chicago via St. Louis artist Bari dropped a new mixtape this week.

Titled Neva Look Back, the 11-track project is performed in a traditional melodic-rap style with quick-hitting wordplay. The 11-track length clocks in at just under 30 minutes which leaves plenty of room for hits. "Pablo Juan" is a particularly note-worthy track. The lyrics here are dark with references to Ted Bundy, zombies, and more. "Lite Shawty" and "Make Em Sick" are strong efforts as well.

There's no word on an upcoming tour, but Bari's next show is in Chicago on January 8th. He'll be headlining at Subterranean with Sean Deaux, Lil Blessin, Cliff Cozy, WemmyMo and more. Tickets are available here.

Stream Neva Look Back below.