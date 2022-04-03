Stream Alex Isley's Melodic "Too Bad I Forget" From Her "Marigold" Record

R&B lovers are eating good this week! With new arrivals from Ari Lennox, as well as Ibeyi and Jorja Smith, along with a 9-track tape by Alex Isley and Jack Dine, there's no shortage of sweet and sticky Sunday streaming for you to catch up on.

On Marigold, the singer-songwriter's voice shines over beats produced by Dine, who she's previously made magic with on other projects. Standout titles include "Still Wonder" featuring Robert Glasper, "Under The Moon," and "Love Again," although our personal favourite is the second track, "Too Bad I Forget."

"Tell me again how'd you get here my friend / Tell me again how'd you get here my darling / I don't want to, I chose not to feel no more / That kind of pain ain't worth hurting for," the Dreams in Analog artist ponders on the pre-chorus.

Stream Alex Isley and Jack Dine's "Too Bad I Forget" below, and look out for our latest R&B Season playlist update, arriving later this afternoon.

