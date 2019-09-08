Stream Alessia Cara's New EP "This Summer"

Canadian sweet-heart Alessia Cara dropped off an EP this week titled This Summer. Behind it’s cute, flower bordered cover sit six tracks, kicked off by "Ready." It boasts a rumor of buried reggae influence through it’s instrumental. Narratively, Cara is confident. “Oh, you're not ready for, ready for, ready for, ready for me,” she sings to a presumably immature boy. It’s an ode to summer romance, staying thematically in tune with the project's title.

Her story continues into “What’s On Your mind?” Lyrics like “Always fall for the shy guy/Who is I excepting?/So lay it all out on the table/You felt it but you never said so/Even Juliet and Romeo couldn't outsmart communication,” continue the idea of an immature boy character. Sonically, the entire EP is a solid output but doesn’t produce on the level of her other work, which is fair, this is only an EP. Check out the full project for yourself below.