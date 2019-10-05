mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stream Akon's New Latin-Infused Project "El Negreeto"

Kevin Goddard
October 05, 2019 10:24
El Negreeto
Akon

Featuring Becky G, Pitbull and more.


Akon warned us that he had three new albums on the way, including Akonda which drops October 18 and Konnect releasing October 25th, but before those arrive the Konvict Muzik artist decides to come through today and share the first of the three called El Negreeto, which combines different Latin genres like reggaeton, bachata and merengue.

"The Latin culture, it's amazing,” Akon said. "Growing up in New Jersey, [I was] surrounded by this culture. I love this culture, and ever since the beginning of my career I’ve been wanting to always collaborate.”

The project contains 8 tracks in total and features guest appearances from Pitbull, Becky G, Anitta, and Farruko. Meanwhile production is handled entirely by Maffio.

Out now, fans can stream the latin-infused project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms. Hit play and let us know what you think.

