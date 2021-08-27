Stream Abby Jasmine’s “I Hate You 2” EP

In her latest project, I Hate You 2, 23-year-old Abby Jasmine proves that she’s come a long way from her teenage years, during which she built an impressive platform for herself as an artist on Vine. The 4-track long EP reflects on the last year which, for her, was full of loss and reflection.

“This year has been a little challenging for me. I lost one of my closest friends, so I had to take a little bit of time to find myself. I’ve just been taking time to self-reflect, spend more time with people that matter to me,” she revealed in a press release. For the Staten Island singer, time spent in the studio doubled as a therapy session.

Today’s drop is a follow-up to her 2019 EP I Hate You All, which also consisted of just four tracks. In the years between projects, she’s kept busy with the release of her debut album, Who Cares?

Listen to Jasmine’s latest project below and let us know which track is your favourite in the comments.

Tracklist

1. POV

2. SOS

3. FML

4. MIA