Stream 11:11's New Double EP "The Night Before The Morning After"

Toronto singer 11:11 dropped off a new double EP, earlier this week, titled The Night Before The Morning After.

“I want fans to see there are other sides of me. I’m not just that lovey-dovey guy, always talking about being in love. There's a “PM" version of me; when it's dark out the vibe changes. Of course that loving guy will always be there for the right person, but at this moment, it's demon time, savage season,” the R&B artist said of the project.

11:11 first came onto the scene in 2016 with his self-titled EP, which contained his most successful single to date, “You.” The song has been streamed over 23 million times on Spotify.

Check out the tracklist and stream The Night Before The Morning After down below.

Tracklist:

Side One

1. Started With A Text

2. Six Flags

3. Call Me Daddy

4. Me, Chanel & Jameson

5. 11:11 PM

6. APT 416

7. Going All Night ft. R. City

Side Two

1. Treat

2. Deep

3. Banger

4. You

5. Good Love

6. 1 hour and 15 minutes

7. All Year