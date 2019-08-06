Nike has multiple "Stranger Things" sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of two collections that released in celebration of the Netflix series' third season.

Once again, the Nike x Stranger Things collection will consist of the Nike Cortez and Nike Blazer Mid, as well as the Nike Tailwind that released during San Diego Comic Con. This time around the kicks are inspired by the Upside Down and Starcourt Mall, the shopping center that was heavily featured in season three.

All three sneakers are similarly styled, featuring co-branded Stranger Things x Nike tongue tags along with subtle details on the inside of the tongue and insoles, including the Russian's secret code as well as the blueprint to save Hawkins, Indiana. Maybe the most interesting detail of all, each of the three sneakers reportedly feature "burn away" uppers that reveal a hidden layer beneath, as a nod to the Upside Down.

Release details have not yet been announced but we expect these to drop in the very near future. Check out the official images below and stay tuned for more information.

Stranger Things x Nike Tailwind/BAIT

Stranger Things x Nike Cortez/Nike

