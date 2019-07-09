In honor of the third season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Nike recently released a limited edition "Hawkins High" collection, featuring a trio of sneakers and apparel inspired by the school's green and orange color scheme and Tiger mascot. But that's not all.

Nike also has plans to release an Independence Day themed Nike Air Tailwind 79, complete with "1985" branding as a nod to the era that Stranger Things is based in. The kicks, priced at $120, are slated to arrive this Friday, July 12.

Nike Air Tailwind 79/Nike

Per Nike:

"The sporting world in 1985 was also undergoing a radical change — energy was reverberating from the summer games in Los Angeles and pro basketball was swinging firmly into its showtime era. At Nike, 1985 was the year visible Air began to take shape (realized two years later in the Air Max I) and when the iconic Dunk emerged on collegiate basketball courts. Meanwhile, the Cortez, Blazer and Tailwind remained sport and style staples, granting a timely authenticity to the Stranger Things collection."

Check out the official photos of the Nike Air Tailwind 79 "OG Pack" below.

Nike Air Tailwind 79/Nike

Nike Air Tailwind 79/GC_911

Nike Air Tailwind 79/GC_911

Nike Air Tailwind 79/GC_911

Nike Air Tailwind 79/GC_911