Less than 24 hours after he was called out for using the n-word, Noah Schnapp has issued a formal statement. The Stranger Things actor became a trending topic on multiple social media platforms last night after a video of him singing went viral. In the clip, Noah Schnapp is in a vehicle with a number of people who are listening to Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's hit song, "Freaky Friday." Noah is seen singing along to the lyrics: "Wonder if I can say the n-word / Wait, can I really say the n-word? / What up, my n*gga? (woo) What up, my n*gga? / Big ups, my n*gga, we up, my n*gga." However, he denies ever saying the n-word.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

Noah Schnapp shared a message to his Instagram Story explaining the circumstances around the video. “Hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing a song while singing the word ‘neighbor’ over the n word," he wrote. "I would truly never say the n word and i’m not the type of person. I genuinely have never used that word in my life. using the word ‘neighbor’ in that song was just something my camp friends and i did.”

“I hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that," he continued. "My friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying that slur without hesitation. i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one and i should of [sic] kept my mouth shut. i understand why it is found offensive and i am so sorry.” Check out the video below and let us know if you think he said "neighbor."