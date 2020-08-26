It's only Tuesday (August 25) and Cancel Culture is already at it. The great debate as to who has "permission" to use the n-word rages forward now that a newly surfaced video that's said to be of a Stranger Things star has gone viral. Noah Schnapp, the actor who portrayed Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, is accused of being the person in a blurry clip who repeatedly says the n-word while singing along to Chris Brown and Lil Dicky's single "Freaky Friday."



Rachel Murray / Stringer / Getty Images

The viral video shows a number of young people in a car as they dance and sing along to the song. Then, a person who is alleged to be Noah Schnapp sings, "Wonder if I can say the n-word / Wait, can I really say the n-word? / What up, my n*gga? (woo) What up, my n*gga? / Big ups, my n*gga, we up, my n*gga." The girl recording seemed surprised but she continued to film.

The clip quickly went circulated throughout social media as people called for Noah Schnapp to be canceled, while others are waiting for confirmation that he's the person in the clip. The actor hasn't come forward to address the accusations, so take a look at the video and judge for yourself while letting us know if you think people are making a big deal out of nothing.