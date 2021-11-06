It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally here. On Saturday, November 6th, Netflix revealed a teaser trailer for the highly anticipated fourth season of its hit original series, Stranger Things.

In the video, we see Millie Bobby Brown in character as Eleven, adjusting to her new life in California. “Dear Mike, today is day 185,” she writes to Finn Wolfhard’s character. “I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you.”





Eleven may say her experience at school is going just dandy, but the visuals show that it’s really anything but. The young girl can be seen being ignored by others and even gets some nasty spitballs fired her way.

Complex reports that Wolfhard recently sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon during which he shared that he can’t reveal too many details, but fans can expect the upcoming episodes, which will be set in the spring of 1986, to be “really messed up.”

Some of the creepiest episode titles for season four include “The Hellfire Club,” “Vecna’s Curse,” “The Monster and the Superhero,” “The Dive,” and “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.” All in all, the latest edition of Stranger Things will have a total of nine episodes, instead of just eight as seen in seasons one and three.

An exact release date has yet to be shared, but we do know that season four is set to hit the streamer sometime in the summer of 2022.

Watch the quick teaser trailer for Stranger Things season four below.

[Via]