Another teaser for the highly anticipated fourth season of the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things, provides a cryptic glance into the new season. Eerie shots of children playing in hospital gowns sit perfectly against an echoey horror-esque soundtrack. Shots of an 8ball that says “Signs Point To Yes” and a disk-drop game that finds chips falling into slots numbered 4,7, and 8 are speculated to be possible clues pointing to the upcoming storyline.

The mysterious character ‘Papa’ is also re-introduced, as he’s seen walking into the playroom with a warm greeting from the children. The final dialogue in the one-minute clip is the line “Eleven are you listening?,” which then cuts abruptly to a shot of Eleven opening her eyes in shock. Garnered from the setting and details, it seems likely that the plot in the fourth season will take us back to Eleven’s origin story. Fans on social media are already in an excited frenzy, creating theories about what will happen in the next season.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix



Season three of Stranger Thingswas released on the Fourth of July in 2019, ending with a heartbreaking cliffhanger. Due to COVID-19, production of Season four was heavily stunted, pushing back production and release dates to two years later.

The first teaser was released this past Valentine’s Day. The newest teaser description lists ‘002/004’, hinting that two more teasers are set to come in the near future as the expected release date of 2022 approaches.

