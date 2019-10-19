Stranger Things has become a global phenomenon, picking up steam with the release of every new season. And with a fourth season having been renewed, it seems entirely likely that Netflix's unexpected juggernaut will only get bigger. Perhaps it's the accessibility, in which genres like comedy, action, horror, and science-fiction converge in a harmonious package. There's even something for the youths, what with an ensemble cast of teenage actors, many of whom find their characters discovering romantic possibilities along the way. Suffice it to say, Stranger Things has people hooked and will likely remain that way until its conclusion.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In fact, Stranger Things' popularity has reached record-breaking heights. Drawing from their quarterly shareholder letter (as shared on Complex), Netflix reported that 64 million households tuned into the latest chapter of the sci-fi saga. The news places season three beyond its predecessors, and it's likely that a major cliffhanger will lead to a direct increase come next year. It should also be noted that a view is no mere skim, but rather drawn from a watching session of 70 percent or higher.

Have you been watching Stranger Things? If so, where do you rank this latest season?