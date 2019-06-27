For a special segment on last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Netflix's hit-series Stranger Things decided to head to NYC's Madame Tussauds Wax Museum to have some fun with fans and scare the crap out of them.

Dressed in their characters' outfits, Jimmy Fallon and the actors, which included Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink, all stood frozen on a mock set of Hawkins, Indiana as if they were wax figures. Jimmy was dressed as Barb, the beloved character who infamously died in the series’ first season. And while fans were being brought in to check out what was believed to be a Strangers Things exhibit, they are greeted with some fear & screams when the “wax figures” come to life as the posed for pictures.

"You scared the crap out of me," one of the museum visitors said, while others were left hysterically laughing at themselves.

It’s a pretty great and funny clip to say the least. Check it out (below) and look for the new season of Strangers Things to be released on July 4th. Peep the trailer right here if you missed it.