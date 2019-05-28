Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is officially the newest face of Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2019 campaign.

The 16-year old actor, who plays the role of Mike Wheeler in "Stranger Things," can be seen rocking a black double-breasted suit with a polka-dotted shirt, skinny tie, and retro shades. In addition to Wolfhard, Saint Laurent has also tapped Keanu Reeves to model the upcoming collection.

"Stranger Things" Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on the fourth of July. David Harbour, aka Jim Hopper, is already teasing a "very moving" eighth episode.

"Millie [Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys," David detailed, according to Complex. "So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with." "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving," he added. "I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot."

