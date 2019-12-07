As everyone knows, Netflix's Stranger Things is easily one of the platform's most beloved showed and has proved to be a huge hit which is why season four is on the way. No one can ever fully predict the outcome of a show before it's release and David Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper - genuinely thought the show would fail. David recently paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and addressed the latter.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“I was sure it was gonna be a complete disaster and a big failure before it came out," he said. “I remember when we were shooting, too, we would all sit around talking about how terrible it was gonna be.” David then detailed how he was questioning his own character. “Mainly because of my performance. I thought I was tanking the whole show," he said.

Even before the series' release, David didn't see any advertising or hype surrounding the show taking that as another sign. But lo and behold, once the show hit the streaming waves it became exactly what the people wanted. “Then the show came out and it was an overnight zeitgeist success," he said. “I really thought it was gonna be nothing and then people sort of embraced it and it became this grassroots event and it’s very gratifying.