The Stranger Things kids are officially back in the mix and with most of us enjoying a long weekend, there couldn't have been a better time to debut the third season. After partnering with so many different companies and taking over both Coney Island and the Santa Monica Pier last weekend, Stranger Things 3 is now available to stream on Netflix and as expected, people are going crazy over the new adventures. The 80s-based show takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana where a group of youngins is forced to explore the Upside Down, a terrifying space that houses a vicious and destructive Demogorgon. The third (and possibly final) installment of the series is now here and people are freaking out online.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

With a lot of free time on people's hands, Netflix's decision to drop Stranger Things 3 on Independence Day paid off. Before going to check out the fireworks in your city and celebrating with your family and friends, people are tuning in to watch Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and all the others try to figure out exactly what's been going on in Hawkins.

What do you think of the new season so far? Have you already finished? Here's what everyone is saying about the show on social media.