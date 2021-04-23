Stove God Cooks Links With French Montana For "Dope"

Stove God Cooks has returned with "Dope," a new collaboration with the Coke Boy himself, French Montana. Taking to a melodic instrumental fueled by an intricately fingerpicked guitar, Stove God sets it off with a reflection on the high-risk high-reward environment of the drug game. "Plastic on the kilo pill, I start getting chills," he begins. "When you built your shit from nothing, that's a different feel / when they sentence you in months boy that's a different deal / I'm counting down my n***a sentence on a Richard Mille."

Montana holds it down with the second verse, keeping true to his roots with a welcome return to his early-career subject matter. "Dope got me to the boat," he spits. "Ballin' like Steve Francis, truck bulletproof like Francis the Pope / dope money lost a lot of dawgs in the field / pouring liquor for my homies gon' need a liquor deal."

Check out "Dope" now, and keep an eye out for more new music from Stove God Cooks and French Montana.

