mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stove God Cooks Links With French Montana For "Dope"

Mitch Findlay
April 23, 2021 13:14
59 Views
00
0
2021 BabyGrande Records2021 BabyGrande Records
2021 BabyGrande Records

Dope
Stove God Cooks Feat. French Montana

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Stove God Cooks and French Montana connect to reflect on the highs and lows of the game on "Dope."


Stove God Cooks has returned with "Dope," a new collaboration with the Coke Boy himself, French Montana. Taking to a melodic instrumental fueled by an intricately fingerpicked guitar, Stove God sets it off with a reflection on the high-risk high-reward environment of the drug game. "Plastic on the kilo pill, I start getting chills," he begins. "When you built your shit from nothing, that's a different feel / when they sentence you in months boy that's a different deal / I'm counting down my n***a sentence on a Richard Mille." 

Montana holds it down with the second verse, keeping true to his roots with a welcome return to his early-career subject matter. "Dope got me to the boat," he spits. "Ballin' like Steve Francis, truck bulletproof like Francis the Pope / dope money lost a lot of dawgs in the field / pouring liquor for my homies gon' need a liquor deal." 

Check out "Dope" now, and keep an eye out for more new music from Stove God Cooks and French Montana

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Dope got me to the boat
Ballin' like Steve Francis, truck bulletproof like Francis the Pope
Dope money lost a lot of dawgs in the field
Liquor for my homies gon' need a liquor deal

Stove God Cooks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  59
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stove God Cooks French Montana
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stove God Cooks Links With French Montana For "Dope"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject