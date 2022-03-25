mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stove God Cooks & Superior Are Back At It On "Sweet Dreams"

Aron A.
March 25, 2022 15:46
128 Views
31
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Sweet Dreams
Stove God Cooks

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (3)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Stove God Cooks & Superior link up for "The God That Sat By The Stove."


Stove God Cooks is already preparing the follow-up to Reasonable Drought but before the rapper unveils the project, he's delivered a quick maxi-single to hold fans down in the interim. Stove God shared "161," produced by Superior, earlier this week, and now, he delivered the entire 2-song pack, along with "Sweet Dreams." 

The latest single from Stove God is also produced by Superior who cooks up a dreamy sample that the rapper uses to bring us into his fantasies. "Use a brick as a pillow, sweet dreams," he croons on the hook, fleshing out his paper chase fantasies into a slow-burning celebratory anthem.

Check out the latest from Stove God Cooks and Superior, The God That Sat By The Stove, below and let us know your thoughts. 

Quotable Lyrics
Sing something for us
The feds told a snitch n***a, sing something for us
He gave a great performance
They know they gotta chase a n***a until their Zeus returning 

Stove God Cooks
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stove God Cooks & Superior Are Back At It On "Sweet Dreams"
31
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject