Stormzy isn't just a man of music but he's a man of the culture as well. The 26-year-old "Wiley Flow" rapper did not stay silent during the U.K.'s recent general election. Stormzy took to Twitter to post a 10-minute countdown until voting registration ended, reminding his followers that this is “the most important election of our generation.”



Leon Neal/Getty Images

“Please please please register if you haven’t done so already. This is tooooooo important – we are the generation!!!,” he added. According to Metro, more than 150,000 voters under the age of 25 registered before the deadline proving to be the biggest spike in voter registration since May 22, 2017. Leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, thanked Stormzy for his efforts in getting youth to cast a vote.

"A heartfelt thank you for your fantastic effort in getting people to register to vote. Thank you for helping bring about change to the lives of millions," he wrote to the rapper.

In other Stormzy news, his sophomore album Heavy Is The Head arrives on December 13th and boasts features from Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Headie One, Tiana Major9, Aitch, and Yebba. Only time will tell if the album pulls in any AOTY co-signs.