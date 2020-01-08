Stormzy Gets Personal On New Wiley Diss Track "Still Disappointed"

It looks like things aren't dying down between Stormzy and Wiley in their heated back-and-forth. The grime rappers duked it out on social media before bucking shots at each other on wax. Following the release of Wiley's "Eediyat Skengman 2," his second send for Big Mike, Stormzy makes it very clear that even in round 2, he's "Still Disappointed."

Wiley's continuous critique of culture vulture-isms has led Stormzy back to his grime roots for "Still Disappointed." Straying away from the UK drill stylings that he started off with on "Disappointed," Stormzy rumbles through as he continues to get even more personal, lashing out at Wiley's entire family as the grime legend did to him. "Why you like to talk about mums so much/ Where's yours?," Stormzy asks. "Since you wanna diss my mum so much/ Let's talk about why you moved your mom to Cypress/ Poor little woman was scared in the house cah you put her life in danger, you prick."

"Still Disappointed" also feeds into Wiley's criticism of Stormzy's first diss track, "Disappointed," for using a UK drill flow rather than a grime one. Taking it back to his clashing roots, he hops over 140 bpm production as he drags every single member of Wiley's immediate family.

Quotable Lyrics

Come back, oh Lord

You got mumzy banged up abroad

You got mumzy ran off the ends

And it's foul 'cause it ain't her fault

She was trying to relax but her son got caught in a war

One day there's dons at the door

Then next day, Heathrow Terminal four

It's a shame all she needed was a strong man in the house

Fuck that, I'mma be the man in your house

She's like 'Will, come home, there's a man in the house'

It's like your mum was the only real man in the house