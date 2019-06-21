Stormzy Gets In His Gospel Bag On Powerful New Single "Crown"

London grime artist Stormzy made his triumphant return with "Vossi Bop" earlier this year -- his first official since the release of Gang Signs & Prayers. As he continues the rollout for his sophomore album, he comes through with his second single, "Crown." The rapper's latest single finds him digging into his gospel roots once again with a choir backing him while addressing social, economic, and political issues that he and other young Black people have faced in the U.K.

Ahead of the single's released, he sent a message to his fans about how much this song meant. "Struggling to explain exactly why I felt the need to say what I’ve said on the record," he wrote. "And can’t quite summarise the journey of emotions the song takes me on when I listen back to it."

Following the release of the new single, it was announced that Stormzy would be replacing Chance The Rapper as the headliner of Longitude Festival on July 6th.

Quotable Lyrics

Hang me out to dry, I won't crack

All these fancy ties and gold plaques

Never had no silver spoons in our mouths, we sold-, like

Don't comment on my culture, you ain't qualified

Stab us in the back and then apologise

If you knew my story you'd be horrified

The irony of trappin' on a Boris bike

