Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy Want You To "Own It" In Fire Single

Not every song can make you move from the instant you press play. Well, "Own It" has you dancing all the way through. Stormzy just released the new single featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy off his upcoming album Heavy Is The Head. We know that Stormzy and Ed Sheeran work well together since the release of "Take Me Back To London" but the addition of Burna Boy to the combination makes for dope music.

The up-tempo track is easy listening at the same time. You can blast this song or have it playing in the background and it still works. Looks like the album is gonna be full of bangers. Heavy Is The Head is set for a December 13th release. Listen to the song below to catch the vibe for yourself.

Quotable Lyrics:

Own it

Girl, you just own it

'Cause your body's on fire

Show me how to control it

And go hit your spliff and get higher

Girl, I love how you roll it

I put my hand there, hold it

I'ma be right by ya