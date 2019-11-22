mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy Want You To "Own It" In Fire Single

Arielle London
November 22, 2019 09:54
11 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Own It
Stormzy Feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Headphones on full blast.


Not every song can make you move from the instant you press play. Well, "Own It" has you dancing all the way through. Stormzy just released the new single featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy off his upcoming album Heavy Is The Head.  We know that Stormzy and Ed Sheeran work well together since the release of "Take Me Back To London" but the addition of Burna Boy to the combination makes for dope music.

The up-tempo track is easy listening at the same time. You can blast this song or have it playing in the background and it still works. Looks like the album is gonna be full of bangers. Heavy Is The Head is set for a December 13th release. Listen to the song below to catch the vibe for yourself.

Quotable Lyrics:

Own it
Girl, you just own it
'Cause your body's on fire
Show me how to control it
And go hit your spliff and get higher
Girl, I love how you roll it
I put my hand there, hold it
I'ma be right by ya

Stormzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  11
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Stormzy Ed Sheeran Burna Boy Own It Heavy Is The Head new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy Want You To "Own It" In Fire Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject