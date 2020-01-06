Stormzy Calls Wiley A “Crackhead C*nt” On New Track “Disappointed”

Yikes! Things have escalated in the beef between Stormzy and Wiley in the rap world. In case you’ve missed it, Wiley’s been wildin’ out in the past year taking aim at everyone from Ed Sheeran to Drake and Skepta. Although Stormzy is friends and has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on numerous occasions, he paid homage on “Wiley Flow” ahead of the release of his latest album.

In the last week, Stormzy and Wiley had an unexpected back-and-forth on Twitter. It raised many eyebrows considering how much Stormzy’s expressed his gratitude and respect for Wiley over the years. Shortly after Wiley sent for Stormzy on “Eediyat Skengman,” the “Crown” rapper is firing back on “Disappointed,” an appropriate title for a diss track directed at his own OG. He doesn’t hold back either — on a UK drill beat, Stormzy mentions an altercation with Wiley’s half-brother Cadell, doubles down on claims that Wiley’s a crackhead, and claims himself as the King Of Grime.

Quotable Lyrics

Oi Wiley’s a prick, how he loves to talk shit

Then he sobers up and then begs it

I’m so big that the only thing bigger than me last year was Brexit

I Can’t tweet, I’m too reckless

I’m too BBC Breakfast