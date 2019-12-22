Grime rapper Stormzy is coming under fire for claiming the U.K. is racist according to The Guardian, but much of the criticism is due to a misquoting by several publications.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Stormzy was asked if Britain is still racist and he responded "Defintiely. 100%." He went on to explain, “It’s like: ‘Oh no, we’re not racist’. But there’s a lot of racism in the country,” he said. “The difficult thing with the UK is, as you said, in Italy, it’s a clear problem, whereas trying to explain that Britain is a racist country [to a British person] is the most difficult thing ever. They think: ‘No, it’s not. Stormzy you’re successful. Look at London, there’s loads of black people …’ It’s a more difficult case to fight.”

Many are interpreting Stormzy to mean that 100% of the U.K. is racist, whereas, he means that he believes 100% that the U.K. is racist.

The rapper responded on Twitter saying, "All you publications and media outlets that are intentionally spinning my words for some clickbait can suck my dick and please don’t try beg it in the future."

