Stormzy Assists Yaw Tog & Kwesi Arthur "Sore (Remix)"

Aron A.
March 06, 2021 11:08
Sore (Remix)
Yaw Tog & Kwesi Arthur Feat. Stormzy

Yaw Tog & Kwesi Arthur tap Stormzy for the remix.


Stormzy's maintained that his mission statement is to put on for the UK on the global stage and he's been doing an exceptional job so far. There are very few grime MCs who've reached the heights but that also comes with its fair share of criticism. For a rapper who's global acclaim comes from his ability to create more pop-appealing records, he's often faced criticism for selling out. Every so often, he pops out with a verse as a casual reminder why he still believes he's a top MC.

Yaw Tog and Kwesi Arthur's single "Sore" has taken the world by storm, shining a light on Ghana's budding drill scene. Since its release in 2020, it's made international rounds and now, they've received Stormzy's stamp of approval for the remix. The gritty and flashy production is met with vicious flows as each rappers steps to the mic and unloads bars.

Quotable Lyrics
Real revolution starter
And I ball like the youts in Barca
Bare chest ting when I walk through Ghana
And I don't do beef, I do karma

Yaw Tog
Yaw Tog Kwesi Arthur Stormzy
