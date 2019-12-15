Stormzy & H.E.R. Only Need "One Second"

British lyricist Stormzy is back. He came through with Heavy Is The Head this past week, blessing fans with his first album in two years. The album further cements Stormzy as a heavyweight in the UK scene. Although he does maneuver through the majority of the album solo, "One Second" features some heavenly vocals from H.E.R. The Grammy-winning singer takes command of the chorus and injects pure emotion into the track.

The instrumental is somewhat melancholy, and it features a passionate guitar riff that evokes strong feelings of nostalgia and remorse. Stormzy raps about his own battles and struggles, using his lyrics to relate to listeners on a higher level. "One Second" is deep enough to make you feel but catchy enough to also throw on when you're just chilling. The single would do best while late-night driving or having an evening smoke.

Quotable Lyrics

One second, just let me be (Let me be)

Let it pour, let it rain, let it bleed (Uh-huh)

Heavy is the head, but the pressure makes you heave

So you bill it 'cause the spirit of depression never sleeps (Yeah)

I am not the poster boy for mental health (I'm not)

I need peace of mind, I need to centre self (Uh-huh)

The cover of the NME, that shit made me resent myself

