Melania Trump's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has been spilling the tea with secret recordings of her time in the White House. Recently appearing on Michael Cohen's podcast, Mea Culpa, she shared an audio recording of Melania ripping into adult film star Stormy Daniels over her 2018 Vogue shoot. "Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker and she will be in one of the issues, September or October," Melania says.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels returned fire on Twitter where she laughed off Trump's apparent jab before dragging her through the mud and concluding with a backhanded compliment to soften the blow. "Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a 'hooker' I'll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul...and I'm legal," she said before sliding in a request of her own.

"I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol," she added.

Wolkoff has been on a press run in promotion of her tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, the latest memoir revealing intimate details about the White House. She previously leaked audio of Trump complaining about Christmas decorations at the White House and the criticism about the children locked up by ICE.