All young children should be lucky enough to aspire to be like their parents, but for Stormi Webster, that realization has arrived rather quickly as the one-year-old dressed up as her very recognizable mother in an early Halloween get up.

It was Kylie Jenner who would upload a series of shots of her firstborn wearing a full remake of her most recent Met Gala outfit--the purple mermaid-like garb that she completed with a purple wig and exaggerated feathers.

"My baby!!!!!!!!" penned Kylie in a caption as Stormi even rocked the purple wig to boot. "I can't handle this.

The original iteration of the outfit was crafted by Versace as Kylie, alongside sister Kendall, dove into the "Notes On Camp" theme of this year's Met, inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay of the same name.

Naturally, this brings up the hilarious question of whether or not Stormi had a say in who she was going to be for Halloween. The trend of acknowledging parents' roles in social media-worthy Halloween costumes that their children did not authorize has been a point of comedy lately, and it'd come as no surprise if the Kardashian-Jenner clan were found culpable of participating.