Stormi Webster Adorably Sings Happy Birthday To Her Mom Kylie Jenner: Watch

Kylie Jenner turns 22 years old today (Aug. 10) and to celebrate the billionaire mogul decided to head overseas and jump on a yacht in Italy. With Travis & her daughter Stormi by her side, Kylie was treated to the cutest little birthday present today, and that was Stormi singing with her.

Kylie took to IG this afternoon to share the sweet video of herself and Stormi singing happy birthday together while draped in closely-matching white dresses. “My babyyyy,” she captioned the footage, in which Stormi can be heard adorably saying “mommy” during their duet.

Of course, that wasn’t the only thing Kylie was gifted with though for her birthday. Travis got her a silver diamond-encrusted chain with her signature Kylie Cosmetics logo done by Eliantte, which you can see (below).

For those of you who are curious, that yacht Kylie was on just so happened to come with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights. Must be nice to be have that type of money.