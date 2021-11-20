Stoop Lauren & Pyrex Drop "Off The Stoop" Ft. DJ Drama, Childish Major, Sonny Digital, & Jace

He's a rapper on the rise who is hoping to carve out his lane in the industry and for his latest EP, Stoop Lauren partnered with 808 Mafia producer, Pyrex Whippa. The pair of artists have collided on the nine-track project Off The Stoop, and their collaboration shows that both have taken the knowledge they've acquired in the industry to create a project that Rap fans will enjoy.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Pyrex has been long established as a member of the popular production team founded by Southside and Lex Luger. He has helped craft tracks for Dreamville, DaBaby, Lil Yachty, and Lil Keed, and this time around, he teams with Stoop, a rapper whose musical influence derives from the personal impact of artists such as Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Ludacris. The latter is someone Stoop was able to glean wisdom from during his time in the industry.

Features on Off The Stoop include looks from DJ Drama, Childish Major, Sonny Digital, and Jace. Pyrex tackled production in its entirety as Stoop keeps things interesting by switching up his flow to keep listeners on their toes. Stream Off The Stoop and let us know your thoughts.





Tracklist

1. Off the Stoop ft. DJ Drama

2. Going Gone

3. 3Fye

4. B2b

5. Change Clothes

6. Okay [Wiz] ft. Jace

7. No Feelings

8. Big Watch ft. Childish Major

9. Major Difference ft. Sonny Digital