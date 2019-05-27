Wrestlers are no strangers to the world of entertainment and show business. At the end of the day, there is a huge acting element when it comes to the WWE and its storylines. Because of this, wrestlers tend to be pretty good actors which is definitely true for people like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and, of course, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin has indulged in movies and television before but now, he will be getting his very own reality/talk show hybrid on the USA Network.

The television station released a statement today about the show, explaining how it will debut on August 12th at 11 AM EST. In fact, the shoe will always air on Mondays at 11 immediately following Monday Night Raw. In the statement, it explains that some of the guests will be Dale Earnhardt Jr. Trace Adkins, and Gabriel Iglesias.

Per USA Network:

"In each episode, Austin and a celebrity guest swap stories about their lives and careers during one-of-a-kind custom-tailored adventures in different cities across America. In this unique interview format, there’s no studio, no couch and no cue cards -- just a straight-up good time and some good old-fashioned American fun."

With over two months until the debut of the show, Austin will surely have a ton of time to perfect his format. Will you be tuning in?