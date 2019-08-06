Athletes across the country have officially been put on notice - if you're caught on camera at a sporting event with a beer in your general vicinity, you better be prepared to chug it.

In recent months we've seen a number of NFL stars put to the test, including Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Travis Kelce, David Bakhtiari and Mitchell Trubisky. Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich even got in on the action during a Milwaukee Bucks game last season, much to the delight of the crowd.

Most recently, Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield put on a shotgunning clinic while in attendance at a Cleveland Indians game, which led to an interesting segment on Tuesday's episode of "Get Up," featuring WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rightfully so, because if there's anyone who knows the sheer power that comes with chugging brewskis in front of a jam packed arena, it's the Texas Rattlesnake.

As seen in the footage embedded below, ESPN brought in Stone Cold to dish out some beer-chugging critiques and grades for a few of the aforementioned athletes, including Rodgers, who earned a very generous C+ for his lackluster chug.