WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has announced a new WWE Network interview series called "The Broken Skull Sessions" that will kickoff after the Survivor Series PPV on November 24. His first guest will be none other than The Undertaker, who made his WWE debut on the 1990 edition of Survivor Series.

Real name Mark Callaway, The Undertaker is almost always in character and he hardly ever sits down for long interviews so wrestling fans are obviously interested to see where this conversation leads.

So what can wrestling fans expect from the "The Broken Skull Sessions" interview series? According to The Rattlesnake, it'll be more of a "bullshit session" than his previous WWE Network projects.

“I think this is going to be a little more relaxed and laid back,” he said, according to Variety. “The other one was live and I was flying around to accommodate the schedule and going out on the road. This is over at the Broken Skull studio, which we’ve built up…It’s basically like a bullshit session, talking about someone’s career and trading stories, shooting the breeze."

The premiere episode of The Broken Skull Sessions will be available exclusively on the WWE Network immediately after the conclusion of Survivor Series on Sunday, November 24. The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled for an appearance nearby the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, where Survivor Series is being held, during Survivor Series weekend, but it remains to be seen if he'll make his presence felt during the PPV.