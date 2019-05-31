Stomzy Joins MoStack On Summer-Ready Anthem "Shine Girl"

U.K.'s MoStack's been buzzing heavily over the past three years but it's only now that he's getting ready to release his debut album. Stacko is due out on June 7th and MoStack's been slowly releasing new singles over the past few weeks. He released his single, "Wild" earlier this year and now, he teams up with big Stormzy for "Shine Girl."

It seems very likely that MoStack's new album will ride out for the summer. "Shine Girl" is a summer-ready with Stormzy and MoStack delivering a dancehall/afrobeat influenced track. Big Storm holds down the hook before MoStack comes in on the first verse. Even though Stormzy flexes his singing at the beginning of the track, he later gets into his grime bag and blesses us with a more hard-hitting delivery.

"Shine Girl" is the latest appearance from Stormzy that indicates that he has big plans this year. He recently debuted his first single since Gang Signs & Prayers, "Vossi Bop" last month and he's set to headline Glastonbury next month so a new album seems like it's on the way.

Quotable Lyrics

A little kush in my body,

I get it good in Cali

Give Daddy the sugar,

No need for sugar daddies

Ohh, and now you buggin' 'cause you could've had me