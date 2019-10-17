StockX Slashes Seller Fees For 12 Hours Only: Details

Fall is officially here and the cold winter months are on the horizon, which means it's time to put away your summer sneakers and apparel in favor of some Fall essentials and cozy, cold weather gear. The transition of seasons also presents an opportunity to clean out your closet of all the spring and summer items that you never even pulled the tags off.

StockX is giving sellers even more incentive to get rid of their old items and rebuild their wardrobe by offering 50% off seller fees starting at 9am ET on Thursday, October 17 until 9pm ET. This will also benefit buyers, because as sellers are encouraged to price their items to sell there should be plenty of good deals available on StockX.

Here are the official details:

Create a StockX account online or via our mobile app, which is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Sell any item on StockX at a minimum price of $150 for streetwear and collectibles or $250 for sneakers, handbags, and watches to receive a 50% discount on your seller fee. This promotion runs from Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:00AM EDT to 9:00PM EDT. Please note: Your Ask must be accepted within the above timeframe to receive the discount.