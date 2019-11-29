Black Friday is finally here which means pretty well every single store is running their very own sale and promotion. If you're a sneakerhead looking to cop some of the shoes you missed out on this year, StockX has you covered. For one day only, StockX will be giving out prizes for every single purchase you make. What's particularly interesting about this promotion, is that there are various prizes and they all have different values attached to them. There are four huge prizes which include: free sneakers for a year, free streetwear for a year, $10,000 in StockX credit, and $5,000 in StockX credit.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, some of us on staff have come through with our picks for some of the best items you can pick up to take advantage of this Black Friday activation.

Paul Pirotta

Sneakers: Nike Air Max 1 Parra (2018)

The Nike Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time and when they linked up with Parra in 2018 for a collab, everyone wanted a taste. This is a great cop for the Winter and if you need to get your collection right for next Spring, you might as well invest now. If you want people noticing what you have on your feet, these are essential. Depending on your size, these are currently going between $450-$500 USD.

Streetwear: Kith x Nike Big Swoosh Sweatsuit

This is one of the best winter outfits you could possible cop. Kith and Nike are two of the biggest brands in their fields and when it comes to tracksuits, they set the standard. If your goal is to be both comfortable and stylish, then you can't go wrong with this item right here. Not to mention, the cheetah print adds a nice little touch to it all. The entire outfit will cost you close to $500 USD.

Accessories: Gucci Signature Backpack GG Monogram Front Zipper Pocket/Embossed Black

Gucci has always come through clutch with their backpacks and this particular model is no different. Whether you're traveling from country to country, or just need something to carry your belongings while heading to work, this piece does the trick flawlessly. This black model is particular ergonomic when you consider how it's not flashy, but more so just extremely convenient. This is currently going for $1375 USD so if you've got the cash, definitely check this one out.

Michael Rapp

Sneakers: Air Jordan 1 High OG Top 3

This sneaker is particularly interesting because it pays homage to some of the best Air Jordan 1 colorways of all-time. There is nothing sweeter than seeing white, black, red, and blue all find their way onto such an iconic silhouette. Sizes are ranging from $480 to $500 USD which is well over $300 more than their initial value. With Black Friday around the corner, these are definitely a great Christmas gift to yourself.

Streetwear: Kith & Mickey Mouse Knit Cardigan (Navy)

Kith has always been one of those brands who know how to play well to people's nostalgia and this Mickey Mouse Cardigan is a perfect example of that. The grey knit mixed with the navy blue Mickey Mouse figures makes for a cozy, childlike sweater that will make you feel right at home for the holidays. If you like cardigans and like Mickey Mouse, this should be an automatic cop. Prices range from $460 to $580 USD, depending on your size.

Collectible: Bearbrick x Winnie The Pooh

Who doesn't love Winnie the Pooh? The bear is a staple of anyone's childhood and has transcended the world of animated television. Bearbrick is one of the biggest collectible makers out there and when they did a Winnie the Pooh collab, people immediately took notice. This piece of nostalgia is currently going for $300 USD and will certainly make for a great conversation piece with anyone who comes across it in your crib.

Alexander Cole

Sneakers: Air Jordan 6 "Infrared"

This is the first sneaker Michael Jordan won a championship in which means it will forever be iconic in the eyes of sneakerheads. The shoe is covered in black suede with red highlights that make the sneaker pop on your feet. The sneaker isn't going for too much above retail as most sizes are hovering around $250 USD. If you're a sneaker collector who needs some OG Jordans in your life, these are an absolute must-cop.

Streetwear: Supreme The North Face Arc Logo Denali Fleece Jacket Teal

Supreme is one of the biggest streetwear brands in the entire world and whenever it comes time for the colder weather, they come through with a North Face collab. This teal fleece is perfect for some brisk days in the city and is colorful enough to have people asking you where you got it. You can never go wrong with a Supreme x TNF piece so if you're in the market for some warm clothes, this is a great addition to your collection. Prices range between $370 and $490 USD.

Collectibles: KAWS x Sesame Street (Elmo)

KAWS has quickly developed into one of the biggest names in the world of street art and he is constantly connecting with big brands to collaborate. Sesame Street and KAWS have come together in the past but when they decided to work on some stuffed toys, they were able to capture the attention of more than just streetwear enthusiasts. The Elmo plush toy is a classic and you can't go wrong with the iconic character. For $45 USD, this is an inexpensive pick up that will look great as an accessory in your home.

