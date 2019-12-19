2019 is winding down and StockX has big plans to close out the year by giving away 100 of their favorite sneaker releases over the course of the next five days. Starting today, December 19 at 10am ET, and running through December 23 at 11:59pm ET, StockX buyers will have the chance to enter to win some of the year's most coveted kicks.

How it works is simple: Use the promo code "BESTOF2019" on all purchases of $50 and up, and you'll be entered to win. In fact, the more you buy, the more entries you earn.

StockX will reveal the sneaker up for grabs each day via the StockX landing page, as well as their official Instagram and Twitter accounts. The first pair to drop will be none other than the iconic "Bred" Air Jordan 11. 20 new winners will be selected EVERY DAY, resulting in a total of 100 lucky winners this holiday season.

Click here for more details.