If you're a sneakerhead, you already know all about StockX. The sneaker marketplace has become a premier destination for all things sneakers, regardless of whether you're looking to buy or sell.

Generally, StockX gives you the opportunity to secure pairs of rare grails ahead of time and, if you lucked out on the general release, you can always cop on the after-market.

While Halloween may be different than any other year, with a lack of trick-or-treating and parties happening because of the pandemic, StockX wants to make sure you're still laced in the kicks that you actually want, offering some scary savings to help both buyers and sellers save some money.

From October 30 at 12 PM EST until October 31 at 12 PM EST, StockX will be taking 31% off on seller fees. That's a huge win for anyone looking to offload a pair of kicks you've never worn, or for anybody looking to buy as well.



Images via Nike & StockX

In the past, whenever there's a reduction in seller fees, buying prices will also dip down, creating a win-win scenario for the entire sneakerhead community. There will be some incredible deals on pairs like the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 "Sail", which recently went live on the platform.

You won't want to miss this promotion. Since it's only happening for twenty-four hours, you'll want to keep your head on a swivel so you don't skip out on any good deals.

Personally, I'll be stalking the page for the Air Jordan 5 "Bel Air"... What are you going for?