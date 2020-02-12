Rapper Stitches has seen the ups and downs of fame and now, he's had enough of the hardships it brings. After years in the game, it's fair to say that Stitches doesn't have the same level of notoriety as he once did. As Hip Hop Lately puts it, the heavily-tattooed man once owned the Tekashi 6ix9ine role in the rap game, trolling everybody on social media and acting a fool for the public's enjoyment. He was involved in numerous beefs, getting into fights on every other day and generally serving as one of the most hated figures in hip-hop. His music was never chart-worthy but his image garnered enough curiosity to boost his star power. Now that things have dialled down a touch for Stitches, the 24-year-old Miami native is focusing solely on his kids and he wants the world to know that fame isn't all that it's cut out to be.

Recording a video of himself crying to a couple of Kevin Gates songs, Stitches explained that after having been robbed, betrayed by his friends, involved in many violent battles against other rappers and gang members, and more, he just wants to settle down with his family on a hideaway island or something. In the clip, the controversial star reveals that, at times, he was too scared to even bring his children in the car with him, noting that he genuinely believed he would die every single time he left the house.

Watch the video below.